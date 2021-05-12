The painting “In This Case” by the American neo-expressionist and graffiti creator Jean-Michel Basquiat was sold on Tuesday at Christie’s for $ 93.1 million. Twitter…

The winning bet was made over the phone, it was $ 81 million. Taking into account all additional payments, the collector must pay $ 93.105 million.

It is noted that the image of the skull is a key motif in the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat. According to Christie’s, for the black artist, the skull was “a metaphor for the past and transitory nature of human life,” while serving as “a symbol of the dangers that lie in wait for young African Americans on the streets of New York.”

The 1982 painting Untitled, belonging to the same series, sold in 2017 for $ 110.5 million, a record cost for auctioned works by American artists.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the tiara was sold to the Italian royal family at an auction for $ 1.66 million. The price of the jewelry became one of the highest that were offered for a tiara in recent years, Sotheby’s auctioneers noted after sales in Geneva.

Also on the eve it became known about the auction of the painting by Wassily Kandinsky at an auction in London for $ 25-35 million. Before the sale, the painting will make a world tour. It can be viewed in New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, Taiwan and London.