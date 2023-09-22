“I think we’re taking a picture today that’s like a walk in the forest,” announces the man in his early forties with an Afro head, a bushy beard and aviator glasses. The year is 1983, and TV painter Bob Ross appears in front of the camera for the first time for “The Joy of Painting”. He then begins to fill the empty canvas with pale yellow and green with quick, broad brush strokes, inviting his viewers in a buttery voice to join in and have fun.

A few “criss-cross” strokes, “bend the brush” requests and just 25 minutes later we are looking at a morning forest landscape, in the center of which a narrow stream flows by a deep blue lake. An inconspicuous painting, the kind you would expect to find on the wooden wall of an Alpine hunting lodge, complete with a framed deer head and checked curtains – but certainly not in a big city gallery with a price tag worth millions.

Painter of the masses

But the first picture that Ross, who died in 1995, created in his television painting course and which today bears the title “A Walk in the Woods” is worth an impressive 9.9 million US dollars in Minneapolis. Dollars (about 9.3 million euros) for sale.

A prize that the gallery owner Tyan Nelson of the Modern Artifact Gallery cannot claim because of Ross’s significant influence on the development of modern painting, but because of the American with the comfortable vocal timbre in the eleven years that his show has had over 400 episodes flickered across TV screens around the world (and has since been viewed millions of times on YouTube), gathering a huge fan base behind it.



An inconspicuous landscape painting: “A Walk in the Woods” from 1983 is for sale.

:



Image: AP



His followers have long valued him not only for his painting skills, but also for his inimitable approachability. When Ross painted, there was no right and no wrong, then there were only “happy little trees” that don’t like to stand alone – and the warm invitation to lose your fear of painting and just start painting.







Ross’s central concern was always to make art appear less elitist and to bring it closer to the masses: “We avoided painting for so long because we were told all our lives that half of our life was spent on painting Have to go to school, maybe even have to be blessed by Michelangelo at birth in order to ever be able to paint a picture. And here we want to show you that that is not true. That you too can paint a picture.”

Ross didn’t just want to be the painter of the masses, he wanted the masses to learn to love painting. The price of his painting, which is now for sale, is likely to have the opposite effect. At the asking price, very few people can afford to buy it.