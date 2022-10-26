SSince the 1950s, abstract painting has had a peculiar attraction in Europe as well as in the United States and indeed worldwide. Local explanations for her therefore miss her. It was not, as claimed by the abstract expressionism of the Newmans and Pollocks, an American response to French Cubism and Surrealism. The fascination with non-representational compositions, as it was also captured in European painting after 1945, can only be understood through a painterly turning away from the historical places of skulls. There is also no denying the delight some collectors have in the decorative image, which, once the shock of the sheer play of forms had worn off, left the viewer pleasantly alone and did not impose any meaning. But the images, which are increasingly turning away from the illusion of reality, are not understood as “peinture d’ameublement” in analogy to Erik Satie’s concept of interior music.

The work of Pierre Soulages is relevant here. The painter was born on Christmas Eve 1919 in Rodez, Occitan. Since 2014 there has also been a museum devoted to his work. The gestures of cave painting and its main color black, the Celtic stone sculptures and the Romanesque art of his homeland have never left him. He came to Paris when he was eighteen but returned to the Massif Central immediately, appalled at the prospect of being taught at a state art school that knew nothing of Cézanne.

In 1946 he moved to the Parisian suburb of Courbevoie with his wife, Colette, who would remain his lifelong alter ego. His black and white, sometimes nut-colored or blue calligraphy and gestures with a broad brush quickly catch the eye. He uses oil and tar for structures that serve to let light through or to demonstrate powerful gestures. The first exhibition took place in Stuttgart in 1948 at the invitation of the collector Ottomar Domnick, and six years later his pictures had already conquered New York. In 1955 they were exhibited at the first Documenta.



Pictures as diaries of light: Pierre Soulages’ “Peinture 12 août 1959”, 1959.

:



Image: Artcurial



Unlike many painters in the history of abstraction, such as Mondrian, Rothko or Motherwell, Soulages did not have figurative beginnings as an adult painter. So he didn’t abstract from something, didn’t keep the abstraction as a residue, but was immediately very interested in showing something that doesn’t exist outside of the picture. So his pictures don’t even tell the story of the disappearance of narrative. A title like “Elegy to the Spanish Republic”, which Robert Motherwell gave to a series of his paintings, would have been unthinkable for Soulages. Most of his paintings have no names at all.







He loved the house painters’ broad brushes

Soulages once reported how he was repelled by the range of art supply stores in Paris: the toothpaste-like tubes, the little paintbrushes with lacquered handles. Instead, he went to house painters’ shops to use their brushes and paints, but without losing sight of the fact that, unlike the craftsman, his work with surfaces did not follow a fixed plan. Just as the ball is oval in rugby so that it is harder to control, he never knows at first what the painting will lead to: “What I do shows me what I am looking for.”

Increasingly, his paintings used the fact that black does not have to be understood as a contrast or as a colour, but can be the material to let light stand out best. Since 1979, Soulages only painted black structured panels, which he called “outrenoirs”, beyond black because different depths of darkness are supposed to create a “luminous black” on them. Before God called out, “Let there be light,” Genesis says, “Darkness lay on the deep.” For Soulages, not only did darkness precede light, but the distinction between black and light is one between the image and the space that surrounds it. This style of painting reversed the conquest of pictorial depth that art had been keen to pursue for more than five hundred years. The picture is no longer a window for him, it does not draw into its supposed space through illusion, but shimmers out of its black surface and its pattern into the actual space in front of the picture. All viewers of Soulages’ works will therefore know the movement of first putting oneself in front of them at the right distance, only to soon find that this right point of view does not even exist with them.







When Pierre Soulages was commissioned to design the stained glass windows of the Abbey of Conques at the end of the 1980s, he came back to a place where he had received his first impulse for artistic activity in his childhood. His starting point was logically that church windows aren’t actually church windows because nobody should look out of them. So, after hundreds of experiments, he worked with colorless glasses that glow white, blue, ocher or faintly orange, depending on the outside light, and whose lines take up the rhythm of the building. This work lasted seven years, with a result for eternity. If you don’t make the detour to Conques and nearby Rodez on the way to the south of France, you are making a serious mistake.

Pierre Soulages painted pictures for eighty years and defined a whole century of painting. Now he has died at the age of one hundred and two.