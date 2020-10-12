Highlights: All the campaigns are being run to help the track shopkeepers, while on the other side the Agra Police is wreaking havoc on them.

Circumstances are that even after SSP complains, the police is not allowing partial handicapped painter to open shop.

The victim painter has written ‘the shop is closed due to the harassment of the police’ above the shop, which is now viral on social media.

Avinash Jaiswal, Agra

On one hand, various campaigns are being run on social media to help the poor track shopkeepers, while on the other hand the Agra Police is wreaking havoc on them. The situation is that even after SSP has complained, the police is not allowing partial handicapped painter to open the shop.

The victim painter has written ‘the shop is closed due to the harassment of the police’ over the shop, which is now going viral on social media. Bachu Singh, 45 years old, has been working as a painter by planting roadside kiosks for nearly 20 years near the police booth of the Foundry Nagar Chowki area under the police station Etma ud Daula.

Refused to dyeing in police station

Bachu Singh, father of four children, had his right hand finger amputated during work. From then on, he keeps his family’s stomach by painting number plates, small boards, etc., while staying at the shop. Bachu Singh alleges that the soldiers came to him from the post last month and asked him to do the work of dyeing and painting in the police station.

Policemen indecency with painter

Bachu expressed his inability to do big things. After this, the constable KD Babu threatened him with abusive language and closed the shop. When the constable took him to the outpost in-charge, there was also indecent behavior. After this, Bachu Singh, worried about the shop being closed, went to the district headquarters and made a written complaint to the office of SSP Agra. From there they got assurances but nothing happened at the ground level.

SHO called the police station

Distressed, he wrote to his shop ‘The shop is closed due to the harassment of the police’. After the photo of the said shop went viral on social media, the station in-charge Vinod has said that he has spoken to Bachu Singh, he wants to make artisan at the shop.



Open child shop after the assurance of SP City

Meanwhile, the police station in-charge Vinod Kumar met the victim Bachu Singh after the case was over. Bachu Singh’s shop has finally opened after the assurance of SP City Botre Rohan Pramod. SP City says that the matter is being investigated after talking to the victim. Whoever is guilty, strict action will be taken against him.