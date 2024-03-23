DThe painter Broncia Koller-Pinell was successful at the World's Fair in Chicago in 1893, was actively involved in the founding of the New Secession Vienna and the Sonderbund and was an important painter in the pre-modern period around 1900, but she was only world-famous in Austria. Which is a shame, as the talented painters are missing another piece of the mosaic in their art history, which has been seamless from the Middle Ages to the present day.

Their stylistic heterogeneity was often cited as a reason against a permanent place in art history, but with such a flimsy argument Picasso would also have to be dismissed as inconsistent and not consistent enough.

Memories of a trip to the French Riviera

After the Second World War, the work of the Jewish woman, who died in 1934, is hardly remembered anymore. A brief recapitulation of her vita doesn't hurt: Born in 1873 in Sanok, Galicia, she married the wealthy Viennese industrialist Hugo Koller, later head of Elektrobosna, one of the market leaders for carbide derivatives that make the world and especially the cities shine. Mother and children are very educated and well-read, Broncia trained as a painter in the Bavarian capital and was inspired by the Munich school, which was influential at the time, and especially by Fritz von Uhde; The family travels a lot, especially in the light of the Mediterranean. In 1902 they finally moved to Vienna and created the pointillist “Orange Grove”, an early major work based on memories of a trip to the French Riviera.



The pointillist “Orange Grove”, an early major work from 1902

:



Image: Belvedere



More and more of these pictures danced through with light are being created, they are becoming more and more networked in the Viennese art and culture scene and leave the family villa of Koloman Moser, who in 1903 designed the spectacularly modern cubic granite tomb of her Pineles family in the Jewish cemetery, as well by the so-called Quadratl-Hoffmann, the main representatives of the Wiener Werkstätten, the noble smiths of a more geometric Art Nouveau with Austrian influence and, above all, of good and expensive taste.







As a patron, she is of great importance for up-and-coming young artists and also influenced her daughter Silvia's painting. Because she is financially independent, she can paint much more freely than others who are dependent on commissions.

Girl in bright red dress

The latter two points come together in the most harmonious way in her extremely modern portrait “The Daughter Silvia with a Birdcage” from 1907/08, in which the girl in a bright red dress bends over a white lacquered aviary – of course beautifully designed by the Wiener Werkstätten and with a checkered clasp plate by Josef Hoffmann on the front facing us – to admire the six colorfully feathered birds inside.

While the motif has been well-known since at least Goya, the implementation is refreshingly avant-garde – Silvia's cherry-red dress remains absolutely flat and contrasts with the black tiled floor with its white mortar joints, which draw backwards in a vanishing point perspective and are counteracted by the much more closely spaced ones Birdcage bars.

In order to break the geometry fever instilled by the Viennese workshops, Koller-Pinell also has a white contour running around the little one's angled feet, as if the mortar joints of the pitch-black floor were bending around the daughter's feet in Einstein's curvature of space.