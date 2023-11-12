The main façade of the PSOE headquarters in the municipality of Cieza, located on Buitragos Street, dawned this Sunday with graffiti in which the word ‘traitors’ could be read. In addition, the socialist logo, which is hanging on the wall superimposed on methacrylate, was smudged with black paint.

The events were condemned by the mayor, the popular Tomás Rubio, who insisted that all democratic political parties “are respectable, and these acts are not typical of a mature democracy like ours.” “We condemn this and all acts of vandalism suffered by democratic institutions,” he concluded. At the same time, these acts caused an urgent appearance by the local socialist leadership, including the national and regional deputies, Joaquín Martínez and Migue Ángel Ortega.

The general secretary of the Cieza socialists, María Jesús López, described what happened as “an attack on the socialists of Cieza and Democracy,” and said that the most worrying thing “is that these types of acts are being encouraged by certain political parties from the institutions.

Joaquín Martínez regretted the events and called on the political parties “not to consent to these acts”, insisting that the PSOE “will never oppose people demonstrating, but defending the Constitution is not insulting and painting facades, if “not respecting the results of the elections.” For his part, Miguel Ángel Ortega denounced that in the Region “there is a vice president who incites these acts and a president who consents to it.”