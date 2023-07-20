Caterpillars that are so horny that they can’t even see the females anymore, a paintball gun, a shooter who has to pass a psychological test and the police who are informed in advance to prevent concerned citizens from calling 112. Rotterdam is experimenting this year with a very remarkable approach to the oak processionary caterpillar. “As if they walk into a cafe and only see beautiful women.”
Eric Oosterom
Latest update:
08:03
