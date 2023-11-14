In Omsk, the monument to Admiral Kolchak was covered with paint, an inspection is underway

In Omsk, paint was poured over a monument to Admiral Kolchak, reports a local portal “City 55”.

The photo shows that the statue is covered in orange paint, and next to it there is an inscription similar to the word “executioner”. According to “Climb” in the Telegram channel, the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has already begun an investigation into the incident.

The sculpture dedicated to Admiral Alexander Kolchak appeared in Omsk in 2012. The owners of the restaurant of the same name decided to erect the monument, and they placed it near it.

Kolchak was a participant in the Russo-Japanese War. In World War I, he took part in battles on the Baltic Sea, after which he became commander of the Black Sea Fleet. After October 1917, Kolchak did not accept the power of the Bolsheviks and became one of the leaders of the white movement. Omsk became Kolchak’s main headquarters in 1918, when the admiral was proclaimed Supreme Ruler of Russia. Having gained power in the territory of Siberia, the Urals and the Far East, Kolchak carried out a successful offensive against the Bolsheviks, but in mid-1919 he began to suffer defeats at the front. By the end of the year, Kolchak’s troops were defeated by the Red Army.