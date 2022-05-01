One type of paint that prevents the spread of fire on wooden surfaces and constructions is the new nanotechnological product developed by the company Galembetech, founded by researcher Fernando Galembeck, a retired professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp). Innovative, the producer uses cellulose fibers to “disassemble” graphite crystals. When paint is applied to the surface and dried, the graphite crystals rearrange themselves and form a coating that has flame-resistant thermal and electrical conductivity.

“The paint was created to be used to protect materials from flames. And the first version of it is especially suitable for wood and wood derivatives such as MDF and plywood. It is based on cellulose and graphite. The objective of the work, in fact, was to make a paint that could be applied to a surface and make it conductive of electricity”, said Galembeck, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

The paint is watery, as if it were a latex wall paint, and it can take on different colors. As the production process is different, the cost is also lower than that of the flame retardant paints on the market. “Everything was done to avoid very high costs. There are flame retardant paints on the market, but they are very expensive. They are out of reach for people. We did things to have an ink that could make a profit for the manufacturer, but still be priced well below what is available on the market. The idea is really to give a wide application”, stated Galembeck.

“In the case of our paint, an important feature is that it has the ability to transmit heat very efficiently. Why is it important? When the flame comes into contact with wood, it first heats the wood, and then the heated wood catches fire. This paint prevents the wood from heating up so much, as the heat of the flame falling on the paint is dispersed, transmitted out of the fire region. No protective paint today works like that”, explained the professor.

According to Galembeck, this property of paint could, for example, help prevent fires in public patrimonies such as those that took place at Notre-Dame Cathedral, in Paris, and at the National Museum, in Rio de Janeiro. And it could also be used to prevent fires in communities.

“The way the chemicals are arranged in the paint is unique. This is what we call a nanostructured ink, which is a nanotechnology thing. They organize themselves in a way that gives this property, to conduct heat,” he explained.

The new product is already being introduced to the market. Galembetech does not yet produce for the retail market, but has been working with manufacturers of wood products and textiles for industrial use, such as car coatings. According to the researcher, the company already has a report from the Technological Research Institute (IPT) attesting that the paint has a high level of efficiency against flames, established in a technical classification.

“I have the capacity today to deliver, on a small scale, four tons per month, but I have partners who have the installation of a paint factory, an industrial factory, with idle capacity. having a higher demand [pelo produto]I quickly, in up to three weeks, manage to go from four tons to at least 40 tons per month”, informed Galembeck.

The paint was developed to be applied on wooden surfaces, however, the application on other types of material is already being studied. “We have already carried out laboratory tests with cement, ceramics, masonry, brick, glass, some metals, plastics. Like any paint, each material needs an adaptation.”

The new product was developed with support from the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (Fapesp) Innovative Research in Small Businesses (Pipe). “The ink is simple, uses few resources and the idea is to make it accessible to many people”, concluded the professor.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat