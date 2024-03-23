Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 19:05

The paint industry recorded a volume of 1.87 billion liters sold, which represents an increase of 3.4% in sales and leads the sector to record its second best performance in history, remaining 0.4% below the record achieved in 2021, according to the Brazilian Association of Paint Manufacturers (Abrafati), an entity that brings together 36 manufacturers and represents more than 80% of production in Brazil.

According to the association, the increase was mainly led by real estate paints, which registered a 3.6% increase in volume sold in the annual comparison. In the same range, industrial paints also stood out in 2023, with an increase of 3.2%. Factors such as the drop in the basic interest rate and more controlled inflation were responsible for boosting sales, especially in the second half of last year.

The increase in consolidated sales results in 2023, of 3.4%, was above the expectations that Abrafati had until July (2.5%), explained the association's executive president, Luiz Cornacchioni.

The association also indicates that almost all subsegments of industrial paints grew 3% or more, with the exception of paints intended for auto parts and plastic parts, which were impacted by the unfavorable moment in the automotive sector. In fact, sales of original automotive paints followed the slight drop in vehicle production in Brazil.

For 2024, the association predicts growth of 2% to 2.5%. The expectation is that, due to the elections, there will be greater investments in infrastructure together with the acceleration of public works, factors that could favor the increase in paint sales.

“Other factors that contribute to this forecast include the growing trend of maintaining the home as a space of comfort and well-being, encouraging the search for renovations. Furthermore, the increase in consumer confidence, the maintenance of low unemployment rates and debt reduction programs also influence”, says Cornacchioni.

Sales by region

According to Abrafati, the Southeast Region was the one that recorded the greatest growth, with an increase of 5.6% in sales, reaching a volume of 698 million liters or the equivalent of 49.6% of the national house paint market.

In the South Region, the increase was 4.5% in 2023, totaling a volume of 222 million liters and representing 15.8% of total sales.

In the Central-West, sales increased by 3.9%, reaching a volume of 139 million liters, which represents 9.9% of the total sold in the country. In the Northeast region, there was a small growth of 0.4%, with a volume of 251 million liters, corresponding to 17.8% of the market. In the North, in turn, there was a drop of 3.9%, totaling a volume of 97 million liters, representing 6.9% of the total sold.