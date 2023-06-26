The representation of a butterfly painted with structural ink. pc

Some butterflies impress with their range of shapes and shades that vary with light. The magic happens thanks to the fact that its chromatic variety attends to an unusual way of producing color. While the bright and dark tones are given by the pigments of their cells, the fluorescent or rainbow-effect ones are made up of the structure of their wings. Actually, they do not have a single color, but when light hits their millimeter scales, it is reflected in various directions and breaks down into many colors. To the human eye, hue changes depending on position, just as it does when looking at soap bubbles, the playable side of a DVD, or peacock feathers. This is the so-called structural color, an element that is difficult to reproduce outside of nature, but which can be a new way of coloring objects in the world. Among its advantages, it is much lighter, it does not absorb as much heat and it does not fade over the years.

Inspired by butterfly wings, scientists at the University of Central Florida (United States) have developed what they argue is the lightest structural ink in the world and can be produced on a large scale. In the published article in Science AdvancesThey explain that it is so light that it could cover a Boeing 747 aircraft with just 1.3 kilograms of paint, instead of the 500 kilograms typically used today.

If they are lighter, cars or planes could use less fuel or energy. Another advantage, as explained by Pablo Manuel Cencillo Abad, lead author of the study, is that this ink absorbs less heat compared to common ones, thus helping to keep the surface cooler. “It is very interesting now that there is a transition to electric cars. Save as much as possible in refrigeration ”, he tells EL PAÍS by videoconference. In addition, since the color is incorporated, it does not fade over time, so it does not need to be repainted over the years.

Structural painting and representation of a butterfly. pc

The popular inks in their great variety, which are used in houses, machines, cars, airplanes or objects, are composed from pigments that absorb or reflect certain colors of light. It is a chemical phenomenon, which derives from the reflection of light on the surface —they selectively incorporate certain wavelengths and reflect the rest—. This new ink works in a completely different way. It is made up of two materials that do not have pigment: aluminum and aluminum oxide. Thus, the tone perceived by human eyes depends on its format and size on a nanometric scale, a million times smaller than a millimeter. “We grow aluminum and aluminum oxide nanoparticles and, depending on their sizes, they absorb certain components of light or others. We simply have to control the size of these particles and with a single structure we can generate many colors”, explains the Spanish researcher who is part of the nanooptics group. from the University of Central Florida.

From the laboratory, the researcher shows a small tube containing transparent colored acetone and a fine layer of flakes containing the structural pigment. By moving it quickly, all the liquid takes on the color. With this mixture, you could make an aerosol or mix it with some resin and then transfer it to the surface. To reproduce the painting of a butterfly, the scientists used these pigments. “We mix the powder that has the color with fennel oil. We make a kind of paste and with a brush we paint it as if it were an oil painting. The oil evaporates and the solid residue remains. It is how it works”, details the expert.

Structural pigments mixed in an acetone base. pc

Cencillo Abad stresses that the technique behind nanostructures uses standard machinery, already present in the semiconductor, electronics or aerospace industry, so it can be easily replicated on a large scale. “It’s not a lab idea or proof of concept, but rather a technology that can be applied,” he adds.

The limitation, as he emphasizes, is the cost of production, but that will slow down as the large scale is reached. While it won’t be the best option for painting the wall of a house, it will certainly be worth it for applications where the added benefits balance the cost. This is the case of electric cars, as well as air or even space transport, which requires enduring extreme conditions. “Aluminum melts around 600 degrees of temperature. If you use a commercial color, you would lose it right away, ”he says.

Cencillo Abad stresses that the project is in the process of being sold a patent and companies from different industries have shown interest, such as the automotive, air, steel or cosmetics industries. However, this technology could also be applied to carry out functional coatings, which go beyond painting for aesthetics.

The researcher claims that his team, led by Professor Debashis Chanda, has created temperature and humidity sensors. That is, a type of paint changes color in response to chemical components, which could even be used to help in medical treatments. “Let’s imagine a sensor that changes color in response to glucose concentrations, for a diabetic person. In the case of children or patients who have communication difficulties, it would be very useful to develop a lipstick that changes color according to the concentration of glucose in saliva. Thus, the caregiver of this person could tell them that they have to take insulin or whatever they require ”, he concludes.

