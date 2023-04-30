The shelves at Albert Heijn are starting to get empty. The consequences of the ongoing strikes at Albert Heijn’s distribution centers are starting to become painfully visible. There are hardly any vegetables, fruit, dairy products and crisps. Albert Heijn says that home buyers are more fortunate and do not have to fear empty crates.
Interior editorial
Latest update:
30-04-23, 14:35
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Painfully #empty #shelves #Albert #Heijn #groceries #running #home #buyers #lucky
Leave a Reply