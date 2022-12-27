When I was 12 years old, Hadizatou Mani-Karoau was sold to a leader in her community to become a wahaya or “fifth wife”.

“It was a terrible life. I had no rights: not to rest, not to eat, not even to have my own life“, she tells BBC 100 Women from her home in southern Niger.

Wahaya is a frequent form of slavery in her region, where wealthy men buy young women for $200 for sex and domestic work and make them “the fifth wife” to circumvent Islamic law, which allows a maximum of four wives.

Mani was sold in 1996 and spent 11 years as a slave.

But his ordeal did not end there. After being freed in 2005 and marrying a man of her choosing, her former slaveholder sued her for bigamy and she was sentenced and sent to prison while she was pregnant.

More than a decade later, his conviction was overturned.

His case made history in Niger, where slavery has persisted despite continued efforts to ban it.

Mani lives her own life in Zongo Kagagi, a town in the Tahoua region of southern Niger, campaigning for other women to understand their rights and escape slavery.

She is one of the leaders featured on the BBC 100 Women list, which each year names 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world.

This year, the list honors the progress that has been made since its inception 10 years ago. Mani’s case was instrumental in changing the law in his country of origin.

Yet despite court rulings and Mani’s campaigns, more than 130,000 people remain slaves in Niger today, according to figures from the Global Slavery Index.

The Extra Wife

“Fifth wives” are enslaved by local chieftains and are also given as gifts under a related practice, sadaka.

Both wahaya and sadaka are considered forms of sex trafficking.

These fifth wives are, in essence, concubines enslaved by their master and in the service of the master’s four legal wives, whom he would have married according to Islamic law, as well as their children.

They are subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse, are frequently denied food and other basic necessities, and are forced to do household chores, tend livestock and farm.

Such was life for Hadizatou Mani-Karoau after she was bought in Niger and brought across the Nigerian border.

She says the influential boss “got a good deal” for buying her and seven other women and girls, all in one fell swoop. The transaction was made without the consent of her or her parents.

A vicious cycle of abuse in which she became involved led her to flee back to Niger on more than one occasion, but each time she was captured and returned to Nigeria to face even harsher punishment.

“He said that he could do whatever he wanted with me, because he bought me like he bought his goats.“he points out.

She was raped and forced to give birth to her slave owner’s children.

The practice of wahaya dates back centuries and is deeply embedded in society.

French colonizers outlawed it in the early 20th century, but often simply ignored it rather than prosecute the perpetrators.

In 1960, under the new Niger Constitution, slavery was once again outlawed on paper, but allowed to continue in practice.

Finally, the country took a significant step in 2003 by formally defining wahaya and criminalizing it in the penal code.

Following this ruling, Mani was granted his certificate of freedom and in 2005 he left with his two children and two Wahayou companions to live as free people again.

But when she married her current husband the following year, her former slaveholder took her to court and sued her for bigamy, claiming she was still married to him.

The “triangle of shame”

Mani was found guilty of bigamy and sentenced to 6 months in prison, a ruling that was not overturned until 2019.

However, he also filed a case against the Nigerien government in the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), which led to a landmark ruling.

The judges ruled that Niger had violated its own anti-slavery laws by failing to convict the man who enslaved her and failing to fulfill his legal responsibility to protect her.

He received the equivalent of US$20,000 in 2009 from the Niger government.

He also received help from the Nigerian anti-slavery organization Timidria, and the British NGO Anti-Slavery International in his fight for justice.

Timidria president Ali Bouzou says slavery still rifes in the Konni, Madaoua-Bouza and Illela regions, an area they have dubbed “the triangle of shame.”

“There are entire villages in the ‘triangle of shame’ where more than half the population is made up of Wahayou,” he warns.

Some trials are taking place in Niger, under anti-slavery legislation.

Between 2003 and early 2022, there were 114 complaints of slavery, Bouzou says, of which 54 led to legal proceedings and six ended in convictions (four of them suspended).

But this legal battle is far from won. Those convicted of slavery-related offenses are supposed to receive prison sentences of between 10 and 30 years, but recent sentences have been much shorter, less than 10 years.

Experts call for broader measures to tackle the problem.

Bouzou’s organization recommends that the indigenous chiefs, who are often behind the practices, be stripped of their powers. He also calls for efforts to challenge the widespread misconception that wahaya is in line with Islamic law.

Meanwhile, slavery remains a global problem.

Professor Danwood Chirwa, dean of law at the University of Cape Town and chair of the United Nations Trust Fund on Contemporary Forms of Slavery, says the problem has been on the rise in recent years and made worse by the pandemic of covid-19 and the war in Ukraine.

He cites a 2022 report from the International Labor Organization, the International Organization for Migration and Walk Free showing that there are 50 million people living in slavery around the world, seven million of whom are in Africa.

“The war against slavery has become difficult because African countries do not legislate against it in all its forms, despite meeting their international obligations,” says Chirwa.

Today, Hadizatou Mani is a happily married mother of seven children between the ages of one and 21.

She has helped many women, including her own sister, escape slavery and live free and productive lives.

“I especially teach these women about their freedoms safeguarded by law,” she says.

“I do not regret anything that happened to me… It was not in vain, my situation highlighted the problem of the wahaya in the world.”

This note is part of the BBC 100 Women special, with the list of the 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world in 2022.