Mumbai: A painful accident has happened in Maharashtra. Here, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sanjay Shinde’s car was burnt alive due to fire. It is being told that the car was on fire due to short circuit. When Sanjay Shinde’s car caught fire, he was near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

Fire took a severe form due to hand sanitizer

It is being told that the hand sanitizer was kept inside the car of the NCP leader, due to which the fire took a terrible form. Not only this, when the car caught fire, Shinde tried to open the door and broke the window, but due to the central lock of the car, he could not open the door immediately and he died.

Local people try to save Sanjay Shinde

It is being said that after the car caught fire, the locals rushed to the car and tried to save Sanjay Shinde inside, but by then it was too late. Locals also immediately called the fire brigade. The fire was later controlled. However, after the identification of the body, it was revealed that the car had NCP leader Sanjay Shinde.

