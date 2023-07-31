It’s not going well for Hakim Ziyech. In January, the Moroccan top footballer would make a switch from Chelsea in London to Paris Saint-Germain. The deal was finalized, but ultimately fell through because Chelsea had not forwarded the paperwork to Paris in time. Last month, a transfer to the Saudi Al-Nassr would also have been rejected, because Ziyech did not pass the medical examination.

And now to a news fact that we can understand how bad it is: Ziyech’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is in ruins. It is not clear whether the footballer was in the car when the Cullinan crashed into a Volkswagen Polo in Amsterdam. “We’re going to investigate what happened. One of the drivers has been arrested, police said AT5. The identity of this person is of course kept secret by the police.

How much does Ziyech’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge cost?

In August 2020, Ziyech bought the black Cullinan from VDM Cars. According to VDM Cars, every conceivable option has been checked on the configuration list. In addition, 24-inch Vossen wheels have been placed under the RR SUV, at a price of 10,000 euros per set. In total, Ziyech paid 600,000 euros for the Rolls-Royce, two tons more than a standard Cullinan costs. The value of the VW Polo and destroyed bicycles is unknown.