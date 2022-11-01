Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a painful Champions League record with Rangers FC. Due to the 1-3 home defeat against Ajax, the Scottish club is the worst team ever in the ball of millions.

Rangers started the group stage with a 4-0 defeat in Amsterdam and then also turned out to be cannon fodder against Napoli (3-0 and 3-0) and Liverpool (2-0 and 7-1). Due to the second loss against Ajax, the team ends the tournament scoreless, with a goal difference of -20.

The Van Bronckhorst formation takes over the unflattering title of 'worst CL club ever' from Dinamo Zagreb. The Croats came in the 2011/2012 season – also in a group with Ajax – to zero points and a goal difference of -19. That was partly due to a 1-7 home defeat against Olympique Lyon, as a result of which the team from Amsterdam finished behind the French on goal difference and did not overwinter in the Champions League.

Van Bronckhorst was still successful in Europe with Rangers last season. He surprisingly reached the final of the Europa League, in which Eintracht Frankfurt was too strong after penalties. This season he was still responsible for the elimination of PSV in the preliminary round of the Champions League.

Viktoria Plzen also made an unintentional shot at the negative record. The Czechs end up in a group with Bayern Munich, Internazionale and FC Barcelona without points and a goal difference of -19.



