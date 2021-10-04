And recently, the famous Brazilian photographer Domingos Peixoto took painful pictures, of poor people searching for crumbs of meat among piles of bones and remains of animal carcasses, that resonated widely across the largest country in Latin America.

The pictures were published in a number of Brazilian media, including the widely circulated local newspaper “Extra”, with the headline “Brazil 2021… The Pain of Hunger”, sparking a wave of anger whose echoes reached Parliament.

During a hearing on the Corona disaster in Brazil, left-wing senator Humberto Costa said Peixoto’s photos highlighted “the social tragedy that has unfolded under (President Jair) Bolsonaro. Unemployment is rising. Inequality is rising. Poverty is rising. Hunger is back. This is what this government has done to our country.”

The pictures were taken from trucks transporting bones and animal remains to a soap and feed factory, in Rio de Janeiro.

One of the truck drivers, Jose Divino Santos, told “Extra”: “Some days I want to cry. People used to come to me and ask for bone pieces for their dogs, now they ask for them to prepare food for themselves.”

Denis da Silva, a 51-year-old cleaner, said she needs to feed her five children and 12 grandchildren who are living in difficult conditions.

“It’s been a long time since I last saw a little bit of meat,” she said. “That was before the pandemic.”

About 19 million Brazilians have been suffering from hunger since the beginning of the Corona outbreak, which has killed about 600,000 people across the country.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro to denounce the deteriorating living conditions, blaming Bolsonaro, the right-wing president who had controversial views on Covid-19.

Jose Manuel Ferreira Barbosa, a 63-year-old interior designer from the poor northern suburbs of Rio, blamed the president for Brazil’s hunger crisis.

“Things are really difficult right now,” he said while participating in the protests. “Some people eat bones and some have nothing to eat at all.”

“It’s inhuman,” confirmed Alex Fréchette, a 43-year-old artist who was holding one of his paintings showing Bolsonaro laughing alongside three children holding bowls full of bones.