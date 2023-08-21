Madrid (AFP)

The Spanish Football Federation announced that Olga Carmona, who scored the only goal in the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, learned that her father had died, after her country’s 1-0 victory over England, and crowned the world title for the first time in its history.

“The Spanish Football Federation deeply regrets having to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The player received the sad news after the World Cup final,” the RFEF said in a statement.

He added, “We send our deepest condolences to Olga and her family in these painful moments. We love you Olga, you are in the history of Spanish football.

Carmona, the Real Madrid player, dedicated her goal to the mother of one of her friends who had recently passed away, as she revealed an undershirt that had the words “Mirchi” written on it.

“I will want to say that this victory belongs to one of the mothers of my friends who died recently, and I celebrated the goal with this shirt,” Carmona told the official Spanish station, La Una, shortly after the end of the match.