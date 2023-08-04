The crimes of the terrorist organization “ISIS” and what it committed against the Yazidis in Sinjar, Iraq, still constitute a painful memory in the global conscience. On August 3, 2014, this barbaric organization carried out a heinous massacre against these defenseless peaceful people, which shook the foundations of humanity, and confirmed the danger of the discourse of extremism and intolerance. And hatred, and the spread of concepts of contempt for people because of differences in religion, sect or race.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, recalled this painful occasion in which hundreds of innocent people were killed, thousands were kidnapped, children were orphaned, and shrines were destroyed, stressing that it is history that reminds the world of the importance of working to consolidate tolerance and coexistence that represent the principles of , approach, and values ​​of the Emirates, and based on them in establishing rapprochement between nations and peoples with their religions, nationalities and all races.

A painful history and an ugly memory that prompts us to worry about acts that incite hatred against religions and undermine the spirit of tolerance, especially in light of conflicts. It calls on us to confront the threats of extremism, racism and hate speech, and to work to revive a culture of dialogue and understanding among followers of religions, and to consolidate the principle of peace and coexistence. Peaceful, humanity cannot progress, and societies develop only by upholding human values ​​in accepting the other, and openness towards all human beings.