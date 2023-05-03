A woman said on Tuesday that his daughter and three grandchildren were among the seven people found dead on a rural Oklahoma property during the search for two missing teens and a convicted sex offender.

Janette Mayo, 59, of Westville, Oklahoma, said he was notified by the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Monday night that the four other victims They were their daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and their grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said Monday that the state medical examiner would have to confirm the identities of the victimsbut “we think we’ve found the people.”

He said Monday that it was believed that the bodies they included those of Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, along with Jesse McFadden, with whom authorities had said the teens were traveling.

"We're not looking anymore," Rice said. "We think we found everything we were looking for this morning. Our hearts go out to families and friends, schoolmates and everyone in between."

While Rice declined to provide details on how died, The tragedy comes in a year marked by an uptick in mass murders in USA.

Mayo said the sheriff’s office told her that her daughter and grandchildren They were found shot to death at various locations on the McFadden property.

The bodies were found Monday during a search near the city of Henryetta, a city of about 6,000 located about 90 miles east of the oklahoma cityOklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said.