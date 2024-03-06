Why is it that when we hear these types of crashes we immediately think of a well-polished Aventador? It must be up to us. A driver collapsed a rare Ferrari Enzo's during a drive on the German Autobahn last Tuesday. Perhaps he can ask the owner of the Enzo that crashed in the Netherlands for a good place for a damage repairer.

The Ferrari Enzo above crashed on the German A99 in the direction of Lindau near Neuherberg. The Munich fire brigade says the Ferrari skidded for “unknown reason” and crashed into the guardrail in the central reservation. Another car was damaged by flying Ferrari parts. Three people were injured, one of whom had to be taken to hospital.

The images clearly show that the Enzo has hit its nose quite a bit. What is called: half the nose is missing. After the crash, the Ferrari Enzo started leaking gasoline, but luckily nothing caught fire. There was debris up to two hundred meters away from the crashed Enzo. The police have started an investigation into the accident, but cannot yet say how fast the car was going.

Can the Ferrari still be saved?

The value of a Ferrari Enzo is now over 3 million euros. So you have a lot of budget for repairs before it is no longer financially viable. In practice, these types of cars are rarely declared a total loss. As long as you have the chassis number, you can almost build a completely new car around it. The Dutch Enzo has now also been repaired, apparently.

The Ferrari Enzo is actually called something else

The Ferrari Enzo – officially called Enzo Ferrari, of course named after the founder of the brand – dates from 2002. It is part of Ferrari's Big Five, together with the 288 GTO, F40, F50 and LaFerrari. The brand only built 400 units, the last one being for Pope John Paul II. The new price was around 900,000 euros.

Auction house RM Sotheby's will soon auction an Enzo and expects to fetch between three and four million euros (although that copy has run less than 9,000 kilometers). At another auction in 2015, an Enzo was sold for 5.5 million euros. The Enzo has a 6.0-liter V12 engine that produces 660 hp. From 0 to 100 km/h it takes 3.7 seconds and the top speed is over 350 km/h.