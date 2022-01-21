A painful evening for Excelsior and ADO Den Haag in the Kitchen Champion Division. Excelsior lost 3-0 to Jong PSV, ADO even 5-0 to Roda JC.











ADO Den Haag won the last eight games, but went down hard tonight in Kerkrade. Excelsior disappointed, just like last week. Leader FC Volendam did what it had to do: win. Wim Jonk’s team did that 0-1 in Maastricht through a goal by Walid Ould-Chikh after 70 minutes. FC Volendam is now on 52 points, already nine points above pursuers Excelsior and Jong Ajax. The team of trainer John Heitinga will not take action until Sunday afternoon, at Telstar. Excelsior also played one game less than FC Volendam, after Marinus Dijkhuizen’s team was unable to play against ADO Den Haag on January 9 due to a corona outbreak in the selection. That game will be made up next Tuesday. Excelsior closed the first half of the season with a 1-1 at FC Dordrecht and last week drew 0-0 against De Graafschap. Volendam played a goalless draw at NAC Breda last week.

FC Dordrecht won for the third game in a row, 0-4 at Jong FC Utrecht. The team of coach Michele Santoni has now transferred the last place to Almere City, which lost 1-0 at De Graafschap tonight. Substitute Giovanni Korte scored the winning goal in the 89th minute with the first shot on target. See also Villanueva de los Infantes, what to see in one day in that place in La Mancha

Joy at Christian Conteh and Anouar El Azzouzi after the 0-4 victory over Jong FC Utrecht. © Pro Shots / Remko Kool



Results round 23 Kitchen Champion Division:

MVV Maastricht – FC Volendam 0-1

Young PSV – Excelsior 3-0

Roda JC – ADO The Hague 5-0

Young AZ – VVV-Venlo 2-0

Helmond Sport – TOP Oss 1-3

FC Den Bosch – FC Eindhoven 0-2

Young FC Utrecht – FC Dordrecht 0-4

De Graafschap – Almere City 1-0

Stand in Kitchen Champion Division:

1. FC Volendam 23 – 52

2. Excelsior 22 – 43

3. Young Ajax 22 – 43

4. FC Emmen 21 – 42

5. ADO The Hague 22 – 41

6. Roda JC 23 – 40



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

De Graafschap fans protest against corona policy

The match between De Graafschap and Almere City in the Kitchen Champion Division was stopped for five minutes tonight. A group of supporters of the hard core Brigata Tifosi entered the stands in De Vijverberg to protest against the current corona measures, which prohibit the public at sports competitions. See also 4.5 days.. perseverance, humping and hard work

After half an hour of play, about fifty supporters came to the stands and held up a text with two banners. “Act on the facts; a stadium visit is safe. Enough is enough. Give supporters their club back.” The supporters certainly did not cause unrest, but the game had to be stopped for a while. De Graafschap chairman Martijn Ostendorp came to the supporters for a moment and was handed a pamphlet with the message from the fans once again on it.

© Pro Shots / Ron Baltus



From next week, the public will be welcome again in Belgium, while the stadiums in England and Spain have even remained completely open in recent months. In Germany, France and Italy there is currently only a small audience, but the stadiums are therefore still partially open to the public.

The mayors already made a fervent plea today to reopen the stadiums to the public in the Netherlands. ,,Watching football via ESPN or Studio Sport is fun, but it doesn’t come close to visiting a stadium”, said ‘football mayor’ Paul Depla. “Fans need relaxation and entertainment. ,,That is important for the clubs, which have been struggling financially for two years now,” says Depla. ,,And for the supporters, who were unable to go to the stadium for so long, that is at least as important. If there is room for relaxation, we hope that the cabinet will not skip the professional football sector.” See also Djokovic, Australia cancels visa: "It's in the public interest". And now...

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte already indicated in the House of Representatives that he is looking at the possibility of (partially) reopening the football stadiums from January 28. He emphasized that he is not yet making any promises to football supporters. “But the fact that the Prime Minister has expressed his intention is a good signal as far as we are concerned,” said Depla after today’s interview. ,,We all feel that fans are ready for relaxation and entertainment after a difficult period.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

DOETINCHEM, 21-01-2022 , Stadium De Vijverberg , season 2021 / 2022 , Dutch Football Kitchen Champion Division. De Graafschap supporters on the stand during the match Graafschap – Almere City © Pro Shots / Ron Baltus

