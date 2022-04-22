The so-called jury selection in a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family has caused painful moments in the courtroom. With Kim, Khloé, Kylie and mother Kris in the front row, potential judges gave their unvarnished opinion about the reality stars. For one man, Kim’s sex tape was said to be a problem.

Gossiping and judging the most famous family in the world is a daily habit for many Americans, writes the AP news agency. This week, a group of people did it to their face in Los Angeles court, where they showed up rather unexpectedly.

Mater familias Kris Jenner and her daughters have been sued by model Blac Chyna, the ex-fiancée of Kris’ son Rob Kardashian. Angela White, as Chyna’s real name is, says the family has ruined her TV career. The verdict in the case will be passed by a jury, which was assembled this week. To determine whether potential jurors are biased, they were asked what they think of the family and their work. They didn’t hold back.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex. © Getty Images



“Anything to do with their name is a big one”no“for me,” said one man, according to the news agency. “I don’t think reality TV is good for society.” A woman said she banned her teenage daughter from watching the family’s show. “I don’t think they are the best role models,” she said. “I wouldn’t let her watch anything they’re dealing with.”

See sex tape all the time

One man reportedly stated that he has never Keeping up with the Kardashians but saw the famous Kim Kardashian sex tape.

“And I don’t think I can be impartial in this matter,” he said Page Six† Because during the trial, he would “see the video over and over,” he said. While the family in the front row could have apparently tolerated most of the nasty comments, they found it visibly annoying, according to the site.

Khloé, Kim, Kylie and Kris in the court drawing. © AP



The judge warned the potential jurors. “I appreciate your honesty,” said Gregory W. Alarcon. “You are certainly not shy. But this is the kind of case, like all cases, where everyone has the right to a fair trial. There is an instruction to the jury stating that a party’s wealth or poverty does not matter.”

Also fans in the hall

The Kardashian-Jenners were ushered in at the last minute by security guards. According to a potential jury member, the family was pampered way too much. “Do you understand that there is a black side to being famous?” their lawyer asked the man. “And that famous people sometimes need extra security?” The man then asked whether this also meant that they should be given bottles of mineral water.

There were also enthusiasts among the potential judges. “I’m a pretty big fan, so I don’t think I can be impartial,” said one young woman. “I’ve been watching them since I was little so I don’t think I can be very honest,” said another.

Ultimately, a jury of eight women and eight men was assembled, the AP reports. Both Kris and Kim, Khloé and Kylie are expected to testify.

What is the case about? Blac Chyna sued the family of her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian for allegedly destroying her television career. The influencer was featured in reality show together with Rob in 2016 Rob & Chynaa spin-off of Keeping up with the Kardashians† According to Chyna, there would be a second season, but the Kardashian-Jenner family would have put a stop to that after her break with Rob. Chyna, who has a daughter Dream (5) with Rob, sued the family in 2017 for breach of contract and abuse of power. They allegedly persuaded the producers and studio bosses to cut ties with Chyna, thereby killing her reality show career. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also initially named in the indictment, but those names were later removed. Chyna demands $100 million from the family.

