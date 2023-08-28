In a youth care institution in Friesland, ‘pain stimuli’ were used to limit young people. Serious incidents were not always reported to the Inspectorate. This is evident from a secret research report that we have in our hands. In the meantime, things got so out of hand in the institution that even local residents felt unsafe. A reconstruction of the free fall of a youth care institution. “Baseball bat arming was considered.”

