In a youth care institution in Friesland, ‘pain stimuli’ were used to limit young people. Serious incidents were not always reported to the Inspectorate. This is evident from a secret research report that we have in our hands. In the meantime, things got so out of hand in the institution that even local residents felt unsafe. A reconstruction of the free fall of a youth care institution. “Baseball bat arming was considered.”
#Pain #stimuli #sexual #abuse #understaffing #toxic #cocktail #youth #care #institution #Woodbrookers
