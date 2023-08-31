The pain stimulus used at youth care institution Woodbrookers is the so-called goat’s paw, in which the thumb is turned towards the wrist. This is not an isolated case: although it is not allowed, such practices still occur in youth care institutions, says the Het Forgotten Child foundation. How exactly does that work? A story about a painful wrist grip and children being knocked to the ground: ‘This harms the child and the care provider’.

#Pain #stimuli #youth #care #institutions #break #wrist