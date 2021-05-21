Specialists emphasized that family doctors are a “wall” against chronic diseases, noting the importance of their role in monitoring patients and preventing their illnesses from worsening. They also stressed the importance of the role they played in containing the “Covid-19” pandemic.

They said that the most common diseases in family doctors’ clinics are back pain, headaches, in addition to respiratory infections.

In turn, the Dubai Health Authority stated, coinciding with the world’s celebration of the International Day of Family Medicine, that it worked to support and promote the specialty of “family medicine” with specialized programs, as it is the gateway to the health system.

In detail, the executive director of the primary health care sector at the authority, Dr. Manal Tarim, said that the authority was keen to enhance the capabilities of family medicine specialization with continuing education programs, noting that it had established the “resident doctor” program, and obtained the accreditation of the Arab Board for Family Medicine specialization. It also hosts the British Royal College of General Medicine examinations, making it the first health institution outside the United Kingdom to host this exam. She also recently managed a fellowship program in the specialty of women’s and children’s health within the specializations available to family physicians.

She stressed the importance of specializing in “family medicine” in preserving the health and safety of society, and preserving its happiness and well-being. The family doctor is the integrated health reference for treating all family members, including children, adults and the elderly.

And she said, “While countries of the world are racing to achieve the ratio of a family doctor per 1,000 people, announced by the World Health Organization, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the“ Doctor for Every Citizen ”initiative which is a pioneering initiative Unique, represented in the use of technology and harnessing it to serve the people by providing telemedicine, and the beneficiary receives the medical and curative services he needs in his home. ” She stated that family medicine is the gateway to entry into the health system, as it provides preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic services, referral services for subspecialties, and follows up on the disease to ensure patient safety and the continuity of treatment plans.

She added that the efforts of family doctors were evident in controlling the “Covid-19” pandemic, as family doctors provided a lofty example by sharing with their colleagues on the first line of defense.

For her part, Consultant Family Medicine, Dr. Hamda Khansaheb, said that the most common diseases that family medicine faces are diabetes, stress, heart diseases, and chronic diseases that require long-term treatment to prevent their complications, by evaluating the case periodically and conducting examinations. In addition to treating acute human infections in general, and their symptoms.

And she continued, “The most common diseases in family physicians’ clinics are back pain, headaches, early diagnosis of diseases, in addition to childcare, upper respiratory infection and bone and joint diseases.”

The consultant of family medicine, Dr. Mansour Habib, stated that family medicine is considered a “blocking wall” in the face of chronic diseases in society, and it had a great role in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic and dealing with pathogens in general.

He said that most of his reviewers are children, and those with joint pain.

He pointed out that this specialization is the first focal point in distributing patients to various medical specialties, evaluating cases and dealing with them professionally, and intervening in times of crisis.

He stressed that the family doctor also plays a big role in addressing rumors related to health aspects, and also provides psychological services to patients in addition to other treatment services, which enhances his position and importance in the health sector in the country.





