“Cyclist who has not fallen, is going to fall,” say the veterans. A mistake or a slight hitch in a peloton can take several runners to the ground. Yesterday, in the fifth stage of the Dauphiné on the way to Sant-Vallier, a fall affected Hofstede among others (lying on the left, abandoned) and Van Melsen (center), who did reach the finish line.

ALAIN JOCARD (AFP)