In the most the liver has no pain receptors, so it cannot hurt. Rarely, when the liver capsule is stretched, for example, with a pronounced increase in liver size, pain may appear in the right hypochondrium.

Gallbladder It also hurts in a special way. This pain is called “vesical” or “biliary”, and it has a number of symptoms. It is localized in the epigastrium or right upper quadrant of the abdomen and has all the following criteria:

reaches a steady level and lasts 30 minutes or longer;

occurs at different periods of time (not every day);

severe enough to interrupt daily activities or lead to urgent medical attention;

slightly related to intestinal motility;

decreases slightly when changing body position or when taking acid suppressors (drugs that reduce acidity in the stomach).

For her too Nausea and vomiting are typicaland also irradiation (that is, the spread of pain) to the back or right subscapular region. The pain is extremely pronounced – so much so that it forces you to seek help from an ambulance.

More often than not, patients complain about aching pain or discomfort in the abdomen of moderate intensity. The pain is such that it reduces the quality of life, but does not force you to call an ambulance. And here we are talking not about the gallbladdersince it does not meet the criteria for biliary pain.

What else can cause pain in the right side?

Intestinal problems

Pain syndrome may occur due to tumor formation in the intestinal wall or inflammatory disease (Crohn’s disease or, for example, ulcerative colitis).