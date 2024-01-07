Leonardo Babetto, 16 years old, passionate about mechanics, died yesterday, January 6, after having fought the tumor that struck him with strength and courage. No particular signs, just an annoying pain in my leg. Checks with doctors. The terrible diagnosis. Treatment in hospital in Vicenza. Death occurred within a few months. Il Gazzettino told his sad story.

Leonardo, born in 2007, lived in Venice, was a cheerful and extroverted young man. He had a younger sister. The 16-year-old had attended two years of high school at the Fermi technical institute in Venice, with the intention of continuing his mechanical studies. He looked at an engine and despite his young age he understood how to intervene. He surrounded himself with friends who shared his passion for him.

In recent months, following tests for worsening pain that had spread from his leg to his back, he discovered that he had a tumor. He, however, does not lose heart, he faces the disease without resignation, even though he knew he would end up in a wheelchair. Then the sudden worsening and death that shook an entire community. The funeral will be celebrated next Friday, at 10.30 am, in the church of Sant'Antonio, on the Lido. His classmates were invited to participate by arriving on a scooter, as he would have liked.