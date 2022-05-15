Aleksij Soban was playing a game of soccer with friends and his son, when he collapsed on the ground: he died at 50

Tragedy in San Floriano del Collio, in the province of Gorizia. A 50-year-old man named Aleksij Soban he died before his son’s eyes.

He was playing a game of soccer when he accused a sickness and collapsed to the ground. The comrades, worried, immediately raised the alarm to 118.

Before long, the health workers reached the place and tried to revive the 50-year-old dad. Unfortunately, despite the numerous attempts, which lasted more than 20 minutes, in the end they could not do nothing.

Aleksij Soban is died before the eyes of all present and his son. The latter had gone with his dad and other friends to the gym of the Duca d’Aosta, for one soccer game.

A community in mourning for the death of Aleksij Soban

No one could have ever imagined that such a thing would happen. The victim was only 50 and would have turned 51 next August. That was a lot known in the community of San Floriano del Collio. The 118 operators tried to do what they could, but in the end they had no choice but to declare his death.

Many people clung to the pain of the family and of the son, who saw his father die before his eyesduring what should have been a fun soccer match with friends.

Lots of messages also appeared on the web, from people who wanted healthy a well-liked man for the last time.