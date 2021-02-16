The British Prostate Cancer Foundation reported that leg pain can be a symptom of a deadly disease – prostate cancer. Writes about this Express.

If pain occurs in the hips, spine, or upper legs, experts recommend seeing a doctor for a test.

It also turned out that the signs of prostate cancer include problems with erection, discomfort with ejaculation, problems with urination, and the presence of blood in the semen.

Earlier, experts from the International Lung Cancer Foundation discovered an unexpected sign of cancer. According to them, unexplained hoarseness and a weakening of the voice may indicate the presence of lung cancer. The experts explained that the changes in the voice can be caused by a cancerous tumor that presses on the laryngeal nerve in the chest. It is noted that changes in the voice are more often a sign of cancer of the right lung than of the left.