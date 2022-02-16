The case dates back to November 2021, when in Milan a 4-year-old boy died of peritonitis. The day before i doctors had discharged him: his parents had taken him to the hospital, but the doctors had diagnosed him with simple gastroenteritis. The prosecutor is investigating for manslaughter. Two doctors from the facility are accused.

In November last year, a child showed up with his parents at the Milan Polyclinic because he had very severe abdominal pains and was vomiting. Doctors examined him, but quickly discharged him, with a diagnosis of gastroenteritis.

The next day, however, the child’s health conditions worsened. Parents worried about the situation immediately called 118: the rescuers urgently transferred the little boy to the hospital, but he died shortly after due to acute peritonitis.

The investigations to understand both the causes of the death of the child of only 4 years, and any faults of those who had visited him. Is it possible that they have not noticed or have not hypothesized a possible peritonitis given the symptoms?

4-year-old boy who died of peritonitis: two doctors under investigation

The Department of Environment, Health, Safety, Work of the Prosecutor’s Office has started the investigation, opening an investigation on charges of manslaughter. The investigations are still ongoing: it is necessary to understand whether there are any responsibilities on the part of health professionals or not.

The child, in fact, was sent home with a diagnosis of gastroenteritis, with a prescription to take a antipyretic drug.

The names of two doctors appear on the register of suspects. One of the suspects is the resident doctor who examined the child. While the other is the specialist doctor on duty on the evening when the parents urgently took the child to the Polyclinic of Milan, who in fact signed the resignation of the little patient.