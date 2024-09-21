This afternoon the entire community of Miane was gathered around the two white coffins containing the remains of Susanna Recchia, 45 years old, and little Mia, 3. A suffocating silence, broken only by the sobs of those present, accompanied the coffin of the two victims, overwhelmed by a tragedy that left an entire community shocked and speechless.

The funeral of Susanna Recchia and little Mia

Susanna’s decision to end her life, taking little Mia with her into the waters of the Piave, has left a deep mark, transforming the anguish into a collective mourning that spares no one. The parish priest, with a moved voice, invited the faithful to reflect on the misfortune with love in their hearts:

“Let us ask God to teach us to understand, not to judge and to have compassion.”

Words that echoed in a church full of dejected faces, unable to find answers to such a heartbreaking tragedy. The community responded to the pain by rallying around the family. The town, as requested by Mayor Moreno Guizzo, wanted to pay homage to the two victims with a day of mourning: the national and European flags were lowered to half-mast, shops and businesses closed as a sign of respect and closeness. All those present were united, but bowed by the weight of the incomprehensible.

The tragedy occurred last weekend, when Susanna, mother of three other children, was overcome by a depressive crisis that left her no escape. Before making her last, desperate gesture, she left a letter on the table at home, a farewell message that sealed everyone’s fate. It was her ex-partner and father of little Mia who found that letter and raised the alarm, too late to save the two lives he loved so much.

The man, devastated by grief, shared a heartbreaking thought:

“I want to believe that he sedated our daughter, that he at least calmed her down before jumping into the water with her. I convinced myself of this so as not to die of pain.”

Words full of desperation, the echo of a suffering that no words will ever be able to alleviate. Miane mourns Susanna and Mia, united forever by a cruel fate. No one will ever know the full extent of what went through the mind and heart of that mother, but the anguish and suffering of those who remain are palpable. Now, the country is silent, trying to process a mourning that seems impossible to accept.