THE funerals of the two young carabinieri who died in the accident in Campagna two evenings ago are a heartbreaking moment for the families and the entire community. “I will always continue to talk to you, even if you are no longer physically present and I can't see you,” says Carmela, the partner of Carabiniere Francesco Ferraro.

The 27-year-old carabinieri died in the road accident near Salerno while carrying out a patrol service together with my colleague Francesco Pastore, 25 years old. The other colleague with them, Paolo Volpe, is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Their vehicle was struck by an SUV driven by a 31-year-old woman, now under investigation for road homicide. The funerals of both soldiers took place this morning: those of Ferraro in Montesano Salentino (Lecce), those of Pastore in Manfredonia (Foggia).

We are at Montesano Salentino. The coffin, wrapped in the tricolour, is carried on the shoulders of his Carabinieri colleagues, followed by his parents Paola and Antonio, his brothers Gigi, Michele and Alessandro and his girlfriend, Carmela. The procession stops in front of the young man's grandmother's house, she greets him sitting in her wheelchair. Hundreds of people welcomed him to the church. Carmela, speaking of “authentic love”, added during the funeral ceremony:

You leave an irreparable void, my love, but we know that your soul will always be with us because it will live next to each of us.

The message of the was read during both funerals president Sergio Mattarella, who expressed his “close solidarity” with the Carabinieri and his “felt emotion” for the families of the victims. Antonio De Vita, interregional commander of the 'Ogaden' Carabinieri, also participated in Ferraro's funeral:

For a commander who is also a parent, this is one of those moments you wish you never had to experience, where words turn to ice. Francesco will be our guide in our daily commitment.

Also present was the General Commander of the Carabinieri, Teo Luzi, who after the honors rendered left to reach Manfredonia for Pastore's funeral. The two young carabinieri died doing their duty but in the most unfortunate and dramatic way possible. Seeing their faces, now known throughout Italy, one might think that “they were just two boys”.