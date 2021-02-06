They were in Buenos Aires to play a series of friendlies for the next tournament, the one for which Santiago García was not taken into account. This afternoon, after learning of the death of Nose and while they began their return to Mendoza in silence, the Godoy Cruz players expressed themselves through social networks.

The journalists who were waiting at the door of the Ezeiza airport this Saturday did not ask questions, they only waited for answers that did not arrive when the players got off the bus after winning the games against Argentinos Juniors at the AFA property. They had already spoken, as they could and on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“I love you friend. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace. You will always be my black Mo!”, Cordovan Victorio Pipe Ramis, forward and one of the closest to Morro García, published.

Although Nose He had been separated from the squad and was not taken into account by Sebastián Méndez, Tomba’s new coach, his past as an idol and captain was remembered by his teammates, such as goalkeeper Roberto Ramírez, who in an Instagram story stressed: “Goodbye , Captain. Thanks for letting me know you as a person. Fly high, buddy. “

The other goalkeeper on the squad, Juan Cruz Bolado, recalled one of the matches in which the Uruguayan shone and wrote: “Always remember you like this … shining on a field and with a smile. Yep, dear nose, forever.”

A minute before Godoy Cruz’s Twitter account confirmed the player’s death, his partner Jalil Elias uploaded a photo to fire him on Twitter. The young flyer Valentín Burgoa added: “Rest in peace, black, thank you for always teaching us something, your memory will be in us.”

Valentin Burgoa’s message on his Instagram.

The youth also fired a reference like El Morro, especially those who shared the position like Ezequiel Bullaude and Tomás Badaloni, 20 years old. On Instagram, the first one put: “Rest in peace dear black.” The other added: “Rest in peace, black, we will always remember you with a smile.”

The memory of Tomás Badaloni del Morro García. Instagram photo

Agustín Manzur, another of the youngest members of the Mendoza squad, expressed himself both in his stories and in his Instagram feed, where he also posted a goal from Morro against Racing in Avellaneda. “I was wanting more … thanks for so much Black, you will always be in our hearts,” he said goodbye.