The last personal project of the 78 champion was to create a soccer school in Mendoza. Leopoldo Jacinto Luque managed to fulfill that dream for a year and had to suspend it when the pandemic struck. He hardly went out, he knew that at 71 years old, triple coronary bypass, pulmonary obstruction and diabetes, he was a person at risk. Even so, he was still active through Zoom, happy with the role that River had assigned him as a soccer talent manager in Mendoza, San Juan and San Luis.

For his football school he had chosen a quiet place, away from the center, with many hectares of grass and lush trees for training. The property located in the town of El Sauce, in Guaymallén, is the headquarters of the Don Bosco club, of the Salesian priests.

Luque went to visit the priests at the church to propose that he create his own quarry. There were more than 40 boys, from 5 to 14 years old, who he directed together with his brother-in-law and coach Carlos López. The teams were in formation and preparing to compete. They called themselves the “Luque team.” Those same kids who, knowing about his departure today, mourn him.

A torrential rain, on a gray afternoon, dismissed the scorer, who in addition to the National Team shone in River where he won five championships. Luque had arrived in Mendoza in 1986 as coach of Deportivo Maipú, of Nacional B. He continued as coach of other local teams: Independiente Rivadavia, Gimnasia and Atlético Argentino.

In the ’90s he decided to settle permanently in Mendoza, where he formed a couple with the land surveyor Claudia Lopez. Since then, although he was born in Santa Fe, he said that in the wine province he had found “his place in the world.” He had three children from his previous marriage and raised Claudia’s two children as children of the heart, since they were little.

He had tested positive for Covid on December 29. The first days were spent at home. But in January he had to be referred to the Cuyo Clinic due to a low oxygen saturation. He went to intensive care and never came out.

At the request of his family, the wake was intimate in a private room a few blocks from his home. The doors of the Boschin farmhouse were opened from 7pm to 9pm on this Monday holiday, with a limit of 20 people inside. Then, the room was closed and will reopen at 9 on Tuesday, to transfer his body to a crematorium, according to the protocol for those who died from coronavirus.

Low-profile, humble, Luque was considered one more neighbor by the inhabitants of Villa Nueva, in Guaymallén. It was common to find him in a round of friends in a cafe, on a court or at a barbecue.

For this reason, many of his neighbors came to say goodbye to him: “I met him in 1980, one night at Luna Park,” says Edgardo Hidalgo (68), a retiree who came by bicycle to fire the idol. He says that he was able to remind Luque, in an eventual meeting on a field in Mendoza, the anecdote of that memorable night: “We had gone with friends to watch a fight and we met Luque with a mustache, very young. I was with Daniel Passarella, Pablo Comelles and Horacio Rodríguez. They agreed to take a picture with us. All my friends were from River and I, the only one from Boca. Between jokes, I go up to Passarella and tell him: we are ‘two bosteros surrounded by chickens’. They all laughed, ”he says.

Other admirers of the scorer, approached in silence to leave a flower on the forehead of the wake room, pray or send him off with a tear.

