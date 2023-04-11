He had gone out with his bicycle, but an illness broke his life forever on Easter day: Dario Acquaroli was 48 years old

Dario Acquaroli he died forever at the age of 48, due to a sudden and unexpected illness.

The man had gone out with his mountain bikes for an excursion and to spend a carefree and relaxing day. On Easter morning he went to Alta Val Brembana, in the province of Bergamo. Then, cruel fate came, which has forever ruined his life.

To find his body were other hikerswho immediately alerted the rescuers. The latter reached the point in a short time, with the help of a 118 helicopter rescue, but they were unable to do anything to save Dario Acquaroli’s life. They were forced to declare his death.

Many knew the 48-year-old, he was a champion mountain biker and had also won a world title at the age of 18.

A career of which he was very proud, two European titles, five Italian titles and in the end he retired. But that passion did not have it never abandoned.

The first hypothesis is that of a fatal illnessarrived suddenly, which left him no way out.

It was his sister who recognized him, she was waiting for him for lunchtime, to spend that day of celebration together and instead his life was marked forever.

After the sad news, they have been numerous messages appearing on the web. Friends and acquaintances who wanted to remember Dario Acquaroli one last time and waves of affection and condolences for his family.

Dear Dario, record bike, several years ago now. It must have been your goodness, your way of being kind, your honesty, I can’t say what is the reason that made us bond in this beautiful friendship. We just know that you will be sorely missed.