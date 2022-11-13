A sudden illness at 36, then the sad discovery inside his apartment: pain and despair for the death of Giovanni Corsaro

He died forever at the age of 36, due to a sudden illness. The lifeless body of Giovanni Corsarowas found after a week.

The sad episode happened in an apartment of Margheraa locality in the municipality of Venice.

The relatives tried to call him, but Giovanni Corsaro did not answer either the calls or the messages. So, in the end, they have sounded the alarm to rescuers and law enforcement.

The agents of the Carabinieri went to the house for a check, on the morning of last November 10th. No answer even at the door, so they requested the help of the firefighters, which they have forced the door.

Once inside the apartment, they did the very sad discovery. Giovanni Corsaro lay on the floor, now lifeless.

The coroner also arrived on the spot, who after the preliminary examinations determined that the 36-year-old young man died following a sickness. A natural death.

For this reason, the body has already been delivered to the family and it was decided to do not have the autopsy exam.

The farewell posts for Giovanni Corsaro

Numerous messages have appeared on social networks, from incredulous people. No one can understand the fact that such a young man died so suddenly and unexpectedly, leaving in the discomfort all those who knew and loved him.

I still can’t believe what happened to you, we will all miss you very much, you were a wonderful person, smiling and very affectionate, with your defects you made yourself loved by everyone. Now you can hug and be with our mom ❤️.