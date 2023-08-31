He had climbed a ladder to repair an air conditioner, but lost his balance and fell: Aldo Ferrara was only 50 years old

Another sad news coming from Alcamo (Trapani). Aldo Ferrara he lost his life at the age of only 50, while trying to repair an air conditioner inside his home, located in via Madonna del Riposo.

The man stood on the balcony and was trying to fix an air conditionerclimbed the ladder but has lost balance. Aldo Ferrara fell and fell about 10 meters. A flight that ended in a fatal collision with the asphalt.

It was the passersby, witnesses of the scene, who understood the seriousness of what happened and others raise the alarm to the rescuers. Health workers rushed to the scene, but were unable to do anything to save Aldo Ferrara’s life. They were forced to pronounce him dead on the spot.

He worked as a bus driver and was therefore 50 years old well known throughout the province. He had a wife and a 12-year-old son who had to say goodbye to his beloved father. The Alcamo community clung to the pain of his loved ones, still incredulous of how things went for poor Aldo. They have appeared on the web many messages of farewell and condolences.

I will never forget you, rest in peace.

We will never forget your smile and jokes. Traveling with you was a blast. You will all be missed.

