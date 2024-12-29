The country of South Korea remains in a state of shock after what is the worst plane accident in the country’s history and the most serious in all of 2024 occurred this Sunday. A total of 179 people have lost their lives after that A plane crashed into a wall at Muan airportat 9:03 a.m. local time (1:03 a.m. Spanish peninsular time) when attempting an emergency landing at the facilities. Only two people have been rescued alive.

While waiting for what happened to be clarified, everything points to a collision with a flock of birds that has prevented the landing gear will end up deploying correctlythe relatives of the victims have approached the airport arrivals terminal, where, between disbelief and pain, they have had to face the tragedy.

One of them, Maeng Gi-su, 78, told the BBC that his nephew and his nephew’s two children lost their lives on the flight. The three had gone to celebrate that the youngest of the sons He had already taken his university entrance exams, so their father had traveled with them to Thailand as a gift. “I can’t believe that the whole family has disappeared. My heart hurts a lot,” he expressed.

Similarly, another woman whose sister was traveling on the accident plane has also spoken out, regretting that she had made the trip after a time in which she had had “many difficulties.” The truth is, therefore, that most of the passengers had flown to Bangkok, in Thailand, as part of a travel package to spend Christmas there and were now returning home. “He has had many difficulties and has gone on a trip because his situation was just beginning to improve,” this woman has expressed.

On the other hand, the cousin of one of the two Thai passengers who were flying on the plane has also shared her testimony, who has claimed to feel “sad and shocked” after what happened. Jongluk Doungmanee, 49, was the mother of two children, ages 7 and 15, as her cousin wanted to remember. Furthermore, he had lived in South Korea for five years.

“Seeing the video footage made me feel even more distressed. I was shocked, I got goosebumps. I couldn’t believe it…” Her cousin recounted the incident, recalling that her friend had spent two weeks in Thailand to spend time with her family and that her husband had returned to South Korea days before.