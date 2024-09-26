There is mourning in Venezuela for the death of three children and two adults after a fatal traffic accident in Monagas. The bus that was transporting the team back to their place of origin overturned on Tuesday night.

“The Venezuelan Football Federation joins in mourning for those who died in the tragic accident suffered by the Real Barcelona team, affiliated with the Anzoátegui State Football Association, who were returning to their hometown after participating in the Ciudad Jardín Cup in Caripe, Monagas State,” the Venezuelan federation said after the tragic event.

“The Venezuelan Football Federation expresses its most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire football community, which joins them in this moment of mourning. We send them strength and support in these difficult times. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace,” he added.

According to the authorities, the accident occurred in the municipality Acosta (north of Monagas state)where the bus lost control and ended up overturned on the road when it was transporting a youth team that was coming from playing the Garden City Cup, a tournament for categories between 5 and 15 years of age.

Authorities confirmed the deaths of two brothers (Luciano Alfredo Merodi Leonett, 5 years old and Alfredo Alejandro Merodi Leonett, 15 years old); Jhassikocv Gil, 5 years old; and the adults Alfredo de La Cruz Merodi Guzmán (father of the two deceased brothers) and Geidi Gil (mother of the other minor).

The deceased minors and adults were part of the team Real Barcelona which is registered in the Anzoátegui State Football Association.

In addition, the accident left three people injured who were sent to a medical center after the accident that has plunged all of football into mourning. Venezuela.

“We send our condolences to their families, closest friends, the Real Barcelona and Menca Sport clubs, as well as to Victor Bucarito, coach of Anzoátegui FC, and we raise our prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in this tragic accident. May they rest in peace,” said the Board of Directors of the Anzoátegui State Football Association.

Venezuelan football clubs also sent a heartfelt message amid the tragedy. “Caracas FC joins the mourning that Venezuelan football is experiencing over the death of Alfredo De La Cruz Merodi, Alfredo Alejandro Merodi, Luciano Alfredo Merodi, Geidi Gil and Jhassikocv Gil, members of the Real Barcelona team, after suffering a tragic accident after participating in the Ciudad Jardín Cup in Caripe, Monagas State. We send our condolences to their families and friends.”

“Deportico La Guaira joins in the mourning that is overwhelming the national football world, due to the fateful accident that caused the unfortunate death of some members of the Real Barcelona Football Academy. Peace to their souls and comfort to all their families and friends.”

