The residents of the city of Totana woke up on the third Sunday of the new year with the news of the death of their mayor, Juan José Cánovas, admitted since December 20 to the Mortales Meseguer hospital in Murcia.

That day, Cánovas contacted the person in charge of Civil Protection in Totana, José María Sánchez Pascual, to ask him to take him to the hospital for an examination, since he was having breathing problems and lack of oxygen.

“The mayor sent an audio saying that he had that problem, that he should take him to the hospital, that it would only be a review of a couple of hours,” Sánchez Pascual recalled excitedly. «At three in the afternoon he told me to leave that he was staying in the hospital, and that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. Two days later he contacted me again to tell me that he was admitted to the ICU, “reporting that from that moment he was sedated and intubated, until he died this Sunday at six in the morning.

The head of Civil Protection quickly underwent the necessary tests to find out if he had been infected, but it was negative.

Social networks, after knowing on Sunday the statement that was made from the press office of the City Council on the death of Cánovas, began to be a hive of condolence, many neighbors posted photos that at some point had been taken with the alderman, no giving credit to the news, the death of its mayor with only 63 years. Juan José Cánovas had suffered from leukemia for years, a disease that led him some time ago to be away from public life.

The political ideology was parked since a few days ago the poor state of health of Cánovas was rumored, both from the neighborhood and from the political class.

Verónica Carricondo, councilor of Ganar Totana Izquierda Unida, who became mayor, sobbed that her strength had not been enough to overcome the disease, “an irreparable loss as a friend and companion, we are devastated, it is a very sad day, we knew her vocation and his love for the people of Totana”, he pointed out.

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, a militant of the Communist Party and of the United Left, wrote “unfortunately he has left us, Juan José Cánovas, mayor of Totana and partner of the United Left”, sending a big hug to his family and party colleagues .

The president of the PSRM, also a resident of Totana, Alfonso Martínez Baños, recalled that he governed between 1990 and 2003 with Cánovas, where they established links, «He was a racial politician who carried the people in his heart, and that is how I want him remember,” he said.

On the other hand, Isabel María Molino, General Secretary of the PSOE in Totana, described the news as sad and harsh, “the mayor was a person who has given everything for his municipality, earning the respect and admiration of all,” he clarified.

The mayor of Ciudadanos, José David Amorós, recalled that Cánovas was a person with great devotion to public service, “he was a man who always transmitted correct and cordial treatment.”

The president of the Popular Party, Juan Pagán, recalled that this day is a sad day for Totana, «Cánovas was a person of convictions who has always worked for and for his people. He has dedicated a large part of his life to the people, from different parties, but we were friends,” Pagán pointed out.

From the Civil Platform, Now Totana, José Antonio Andreo, pointed out that «Juan José has been a great person who has helped many people and companies, it is a great loss for the municipality».

Rosa Giménez, a non-attached councilor, described the disappearance of Cánovas as a great loss, conveying her sorrow to the Mayor’s party colleagues and especially to family members, as did the rest of the local political formations.

From the Board of Trustees of the La Santa Foundation, where Juan José was currently president, they recalled the work that this entity carries out in favor of the devotion to Santa Eulalia, the care of the Sanctuary and all the aspects that revolve around this patrimony so important for the town, they have always been magnified with the presence of Juan José. “Great has been their support and encouragement in all the initiatives that have been carried out, their willingness to participate in all events, their presence from the institutional level but also from the human level and, ultimately, all the efforts in pursuit of this great religious and cultural value of Totana, of which he has been an enthusiastic participant» recalling that his human value was also reflected in the day to day of the Foundation, in the different meetings, in the acts that we share; facilitating the work and encouraging everyone.

farewell ceremony



On Monday morning, at ten in the morning, there will be a public farewell ceremony, between civil and religious, in the Plaza de La Constitución, in front of the Town Hall, which will be attended by the Episcopal Vicar of the Lorca area, Francisco Fructuoso, accompanied by the parish priests of Santiago and the Three Aves Marías, Francisco José Fernández and Pedro Hernández.

The attendance of several mayors of the Region of Murcia is confirmed, as well as that of the Government delegate, José Vélez, they specify from the consistory, in addition to the local Corporation.

The flags of official buildings, which are already flying at half-staff and all official acts have been suspended until Tuesday as a result of the official decree of mourning in the municipality.