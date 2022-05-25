United States.- The pain of the Buffalo massacre in the United States has not yet healed and now once again the country has suffered another dark episode marked by the shootings that have become a recurring theme. On this occasion the victims were the children of a school elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where at least 19 children lost their lives at the hands of an 18-year-old man.

This tragic situation filled Uvalde, a small community of 16,000 inhabitants in central Texas located no more than 100 kilometers from Mexico and which has a majority Hispanic population, with pain.

The first moments were the most distressing for the families who after hearing the bitter news wept and begged to find the missing children while the death toll rose to at least 19 students and two adults.

News agencies such as The Associated Press and La Agence France-Presse shared the first images outside the school in which the great pain and anguish suffered by families can be seen, some due to the death of their children while others because of the uncertainty that their son or daughter would be on the list of victims that grew as authorities did everything possible to take the injured to hospitals.

According to the AP news agency, dozens of families gathered at a local civic center to mourn the tragedy and express their sadness through social networks, while demanding answers from the authorities about the names of the dead minors.

In this scene, men could be seen crying as they exclaimed “she left”, while women cried and screamed because of the great pain left by the massacre.

You may also like

Shooting in Uvalde, Texas: They are the children and adults victims of the massacre

Our hearts break Kamala Harris calls for an end to US school shootings

Mexican Consulate Offers Help to Families for School Massacre in Uvalde, Texas

Although the shooter identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was killed by the authorities, families revived cases such as Columbine, Parkland, Sandy Hook and others in which weapons have ended the tranquility and life of students in educational centers in the USA.