Thursday, May 18, 2023
Paimio | The driver of the car died in the exit

May 18, 2023
in World Europe
Paimio | The driver of the car died in the exit

According to the police, there were no others in the car.

In actual Finland One person has died in a car crash on Ykköstie in Paimio, Southwest Finland police say on Twitter. The passenger car was traveling in the direction of Turku when the exit occurred around 18:00, the police say.

According to the police, the passenger car drove into the ditch to the right when viewed from the direction of travel for an unknown reason.

The driver of the car died in the crash. According to the police, there were no others in the car.

