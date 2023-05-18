Paimio | The driver of the car died in the exit

According to the police, there were no others in the car.

In actual Finland One person has died in a car crash on Ykköstie in Paimio, Southwest Finland police say on Twitter. The passenger car was traveling in the direction of Turku when the exit occurred around 18:00, the police say.

According to the police, the passenger car drove into the ditch to the right when viewed from the direction of travel for an unknown reason.

