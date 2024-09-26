Päijät-Häme | The small plane made an emergency landing in the field

Päijät-Häme|The plane had a technical fault.

26.9. 19:29

A small plane made an emergency landing in Asikkala on Thursday evening, says the rescue service of Päijät-Häme.

Firefighter on duty Mikko Javanese according to the report, the plane had developed a technical fault, due to which it had to make an emergency landing in a nearby field.

The emergency landing took place a couple of kilometers south of Lahti-Vesivehma airport.

“Then it hit something stupid, rolled over and was left lying on its back.”

There had been two passengers on the plane, but they were not harmed by the situation.

“Both walking,” says the Javanese woman.

A Javanese woman according to the situation in Asikkala is stable, and has not yet included actual rescue operations.

“That kind of figuring out.”

According to the fire department, the plane does not pose a danger in the area, and nothing has leaked from the plane into the environment.