Paige VanZant, from the MMA ring to OnlyFans

Paige VanZant has changed her life. In the ring she was one champion as a former MMA fighter (Mixed Martial Arts). But she has now left the ring where she fought to get into a virtual one where she shows other skills: OnlyFans



A choice that is giving great results from an economic point of view: “I can confirm, I made the most money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I have earned in my entire fighting career,” said the 29-year-old American.

Two careers summarized like this. “One made me rich, the other made me famous”

Onlyfans, Paige VanZant queen of social media.

“OnlyFans has definitely been my biggest source of income – Paige VanZant’s patrols in an interview for Barstool Sports’ “Only Stans” podcast -. Everything I earned was significantly higher than what I earned in my entire wrestling career. I put more money in my pocket in one day thanks to OnlyFans than in my entire career as a fighter.”

Paige VanZant between OnlyFans and wrestling

Fans of the Oregon-born fighter, however, can still watch her fight. It’s true that she has now left MMA, but the passion for fighting still satisfies her wrestling ring in the All Elite, a League founded in 2018 and a rival of WWE.







