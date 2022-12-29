United States.- Although the Qatar World Cup 2022 It has already finished and the Argentine National Team won, the taste for the sport of the green rectangle can captivate anyone, one of them was the beautiful golfer, Paige Spiranac who during the World Cup revealed that he also has a bit of soccer in his heart.

Through your account instagram He shared some photos in which he encouraged his followers to reveal the name of the team they supported in the tournament, and he took the opportunity to show his daring and patriotic side to make it known that he was with the United States, and although many of the fans do not support that combined after seeing the shots of Paige Spiranac decided to change their minds.

In total there were 3 images that Paige Spiranac, the most beautiful sportswoman in the world, shared according to recent votes. In them, she is seen wearing a flirty two-color outfit, blue shorts and a white-toned shirt but with the word USA on the chest that was cut off thanks to a spicy neckline that the model also decided to wear to show off her charms.

The publication managed to have more than 173 thousand reactions and although it is already a few days old, it is still one of the photos that gathers the most likes these days, since the influencer has not updated its content. Paige Spiranac has been characterized by taking the side

The most daring of her sport and of herself, it is not for nothing that she is one of the most acclaimed women in recent months in networks.

She currently has more than 3.7 million followers only on her Instagram account, she also does it very well on other platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, in all of them she wins her loyal fans who put her as the best in her field.