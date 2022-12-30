Paige Spiranac and the negative biopsy

“I had to make one biopsy but the result was negative. I’m so thankful!” Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac he tells his fans about the anxious days he has recently experienced.

Paige Spiranac, the breast lump that led to the biopsy

During a routine checkup, doctors found a lump in the golf queen’s breast. Hence the exams and that made a sigh of relief to Paige Spiranac (who recently shed light on Tomb Brady-related gossip).

Paige Spiranac, the queen of golf’s appeal to prevention and controls

The 29-year-old athlete (and influencer), considered one of the most beautiful and sensual on the planet, has invited prevention. And to be kind to others, who might be fighting a tough battle. “You never know what other people are going through, so it’s very important to provide kindness. I want to thank you for always sending me so much love and support”, the words of Paige Spiranac who has 3.7 million followers (and whose golf-related tutorials on YouTube are hugely followed by fans).



Paige Spiranac (Instagram _paige.renee)



Subscribe to the newsletter

