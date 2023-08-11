Friday, August 11, 2023
Paige Spinarac, the influential golfer, announces her bikini calendar in networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports


Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac.

The first photo already generates a sensation among his followers.

Paige Spiranac She is a famous influencer who takes advantage of her beauty to combine it with golf.

Now the model is once again the center of attention with the publication of new photos in a bikini to promote her next schedule.

In one of them, she appears in a tight white swimsuit, combined with a skirt that shows her legs, her belly and her bare feet, which generated many comments.

Spiranac, 30, did the photo shoot last month, but has yet to announce an official date for the release of his new calendar. For now, this photo is a preview, although it does point out that this one didn’t make the cut.

“Golf and bikinis? Yes please! This look didn’t make the cut for my 2024 calendar, but click to see this look and much more,” was how Paige Spiranac shared her post on social media.

