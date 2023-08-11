Paige Spinarac, the influential golfer, announces her bikini calendar in networks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Paige Spiranac.
Paige Spiranac.
The first photo already generates a sensation among his followers.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Paige Spiranac She is a famous influencer who takes advantage of her beauty to combine it with golf.
Now the model is once again the center of attention with the publication of new photos in a bikini to promote her next schedule.
In one of them, she appears in a tight white swimsuit, combined with a skirt that shows her legs, her belly and her bare feet, which generated many comments.
Spiranac, 30, did the photo shoot last month, but has yet to announce an official date for the release of his new calendar. For now, this photo is a preview, although it does point out that this one didn’t make the cut.
“Golf and bikinis? Yes please! This look didn’t make the cut for my 2024 calendar, but click to see this look and much more,” was how Paige Spiranac shared her post on social media.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Paige #Spinarac #influential #golfer #announces #bikini #calendar #networks
Leave a Reply