Security researchers from BackChannel discovered on a hacker forum a link to a folder in Google Drive containing intimate photos and videos of hundreds of girls from the OnlyFans website. All of these paid media files were in the public domain, according to Bleeping Computer.

The find was discovered in mid-March. The folder initially contained data from 279 girls, and one of them had more than 10 gigabytes of information (the total size of the archive is not specified). Experts believe that the leaked database was collected by several hackers, and the bulk of the content was uploaded in October.

According to experts, OnlyFans is characterized by weak content control, so almost anyone who has paid for a subscription can download paid materials from the site.

In February, OnlyFans found itself at the center of a scandal, when thousands of paid intimate photos and videos of users of the service were made publicly available. The platform representatives explained that this is not a data leak, but an assembly from many sources, including social networks.